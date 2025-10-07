Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,706,000 after purchasing an additional 788,952 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,420,000 after buying an additional 144,111 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $56,863,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 678,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after buying an additional 165,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 64.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

