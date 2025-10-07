Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,170,943.39. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,650,598 shares of company stock valued at $613,676,575. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $144.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.