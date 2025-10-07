Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. $MLR

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 1,894.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Miller Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 121,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Miller Industries from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Miller Industries to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Miller Industries Stock Down 1.6%

Miller Industries stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $456.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $214.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Miller Industries

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.