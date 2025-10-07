Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,326.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after buying an additional 1,474,068 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,388,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,150,000 after buying an additional 1,298,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,031,000 after buying an additional 714,953 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.4%

ORLY opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.