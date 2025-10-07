Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 179 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,945,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,618,000 after buying an additional 170,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after buying an additional 158,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

