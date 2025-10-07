Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 21,815 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cemex were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex by 1,188.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Cemex by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 162,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,047,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemex alerts:

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of Cemex stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%.The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cemex

Cemex Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.