Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 159.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. Wall Street Zen cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,811.36. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,147 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $648,643.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,118.92. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,607 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,574. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

See Also

