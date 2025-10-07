Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 470,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Schaeffer Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 243,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

