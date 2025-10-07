Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.08.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,195 shares of company stock worth $5,348,137. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

