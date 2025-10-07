Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.