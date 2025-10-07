Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4,393.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.