Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.9%

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.