Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.