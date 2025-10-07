Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHK opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $32.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

