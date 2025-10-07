Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $231,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.57. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.