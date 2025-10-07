Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $294,000 Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4,727.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 14,080 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $567,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,982. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock worth $995,893. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PAHC opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $41.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

