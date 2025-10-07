Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $295,000 Stake in Textron Inc. $TXT

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Textron by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Textron Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE TXT opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.