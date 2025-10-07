Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Kellanova $K

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.24. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 687,514 shares of company stock worth $54,869,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.