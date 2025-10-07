Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13,483.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.19.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $446.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.