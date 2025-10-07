Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $232,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $6,155,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 23.1% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 79,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 28.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $140.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.02. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

