Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $261,000 in Galapagos NV $GLPG

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Galapagos by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

