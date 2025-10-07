Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $300,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 175.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,894 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,048.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

