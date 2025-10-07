Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in AON by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $366.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.