Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $62.37.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.