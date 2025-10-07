Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $235,000 Investment in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 134.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,796,542. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $329.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.95. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.24 and a fifty-two week high of $337.39.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

