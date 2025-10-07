Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 29.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.