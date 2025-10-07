Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.8%

CTAS stock opened at $199.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

