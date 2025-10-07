Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 65 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.88.

Shares of DPZ opened at $422.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.17 and its 200 day moving average is $460.48. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $397.12 and a 12-month high of $500.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

