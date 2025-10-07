Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,886,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366,134 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $192,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,377,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.6%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,325.05. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,375 shares of company stock worth $20,347,156. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

