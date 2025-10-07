Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.53.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:RL opened at $321.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $325.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

