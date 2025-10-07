Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 129.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.