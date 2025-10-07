Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,000 Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $2,826,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $373,464.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,561.25. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,177,434 shares of company stock valued at $269,030,661. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
