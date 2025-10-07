Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 12,560 Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NYSE:WY opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 125.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 221.05%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

