Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,048 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,442,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,572,109.

CoreWeave Trading Down 0.7%

CRWV opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

