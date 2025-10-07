Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,155 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,155 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

