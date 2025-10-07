Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

