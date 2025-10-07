Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,420 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,889,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,583,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

General Motors Stock Down 3.3%

GM stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

