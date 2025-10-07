Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 316 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.21.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $483.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,451,077.50. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

