Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 808 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,088,000 after buying an additional 971,388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after buying an additional 607,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,598,000 after acquiring an additional 434,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,403,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after acquiring an additional 430,935 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

