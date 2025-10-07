Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 815 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

