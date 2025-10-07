Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,939 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 219.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 34.9% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Open Text Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.17. Open Text Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.Open Text’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

