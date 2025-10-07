Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after buying an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Roblox by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after buying an additional 1,769,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roblox by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,897 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $14,556,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,196,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roblox to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.