Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.