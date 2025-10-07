Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

