Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EFX opened at $237.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $294.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.