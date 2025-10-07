Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FSTA opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.