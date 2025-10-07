Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

