Financial Contrast: Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Basel Medical Group and Nutex Health are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Basel Medical Group and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basel Medical Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nutex Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $252.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.46%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Basel Medical Group.

This table compares Basel Medical Group and Nutex Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basel Medical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutex Health $479.95 million 1.26 $52.18 million $11.89 9.14

Nutex Health has higher revenue and earnings than Basel Medical Group.

Profitability

This table compares Basel Medical Group and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basel Medical Group N/A N/A N/A Nutex Health 10.76% 42.08% 11.80%

Summary

Nutex Health beats Basel Medical Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basel Medical Group

Basel Medical Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in providing orthopedic surgeries, medical care, and diagnosis services. Its services include orthopedic surgeries, medical care, rehabilitative therapy, physiotherapy, non-surgical treatments, medical diagnosis, magnetic resonance imaging, general surgery, x-ray, lump removal, sports medicine, and total hip replacement. The company was founded by Man Hing Yip on August 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

