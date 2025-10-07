Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 8,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.