Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $651.94 and a 200-day moving average of $608.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $675.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

